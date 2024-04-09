Türkiye imposes export restrictions to Israel

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
As Israeli aid blockade into Gaza continues, Türkiye has imposed immediate restrictions on exporting some industrial raw materials to Israel on Tuesday. Turkish Trade Ministry says the trade restrictions will be in place until Israel ends its military campaign in Gaza and allows sufficient, uninterrupted aid into the enclave. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also said in a video message to mark Eid al Fıtr, that Türkiye will continue to stand with Palestinians and provide humanitarian aid until the bloodshed in Gaza ends. Kubra Akkoc reports from Ankara
April 9, 2024
