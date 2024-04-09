POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Truce talks deadlocked as Netanyahu sets date for Rafah invasion
Nothing in the world can stop Israel’s attempts to destroy Hamas in the Gazan city of Rafah - that’s according to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has set a date for an offensive there. The international community, including key ally the United States, has warned Israel to halt plans for the offensive. Meanwhile Hamas says the ceasefire proposal discussed in Cairo doesn't meet any of its demands, but has pledged to consider it. TRT World’s Joel Flynn has more from occupied East Jerusalem.
April 9, 2024
