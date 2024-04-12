World Share

US acknowledges famine already occurring in besieged Gaza

“Food must flow and food has not flowed in sufficient quantities to avoid this imminent famine” USAID, a US governmental agency in charge of international development, says famine has already started in northern Gaza. Samantha Power, the agency Administrator, tells Congress that she believes the data provided in March by the IPC, a coalition of UN agencies and NGOs, was “credible”. She is the highest US official to acknowledge the gravity of the starvation crisis in Gaza caused by Israel’s invasion and siege.