World
Muslim centre in US university comes under attack on first day of Eid
The Center for Islamic Life at Rutgers University in the US was vandalised and desecrated on the first day of Eid, officials say.“ Today, we witnessed art pieces with Quranic verses, shattered windows, vandalised TVs, broken printers, smashed artwork and the destruction of our Palestinian flag”, says Atiyah Aftab, the chairwoman of the centre. “This reprehensible act, occurring on our sacred day, is undoubtedly fueled by Islamophobia and is clearly a hate crime targeting our Muslim population at Rutgers”. The local police, with the support of the attorney general’s office, have opened a hate crime investigation. CAIR’s New Jersey executive director Selaedin Maksut says: “We also call on Rutgers University to heed the concerns of Muslim students who have long expressed concern of the rise of anti-Muslim and anti-Palestinian hate.”
April 12, 2024
