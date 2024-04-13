Tensions escalate between Israel and Iran

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The threats from Tehran have been delivered regularly since the start of the month when strikes of Israel on Iran's consulate in Damascus killed more than a dozen people, including two senior military commanders. And just as regular has been the Israeli promise of a response. Such as Daniel Hagari, spokesperson of the Israeli army, "Iran will bear the consequences for choosing to escalate the situation any further. Israel is on high alert. We have increased our readiness to protect Israel from further Iranian aggression. We are also prepared to respond." Natasha Phillips joins us from London. She is a managing editor at Kayhan Life, a journalist writing on foreign affairs, Iran, and human rights. She comments on this escalation between Israel and Iran.
April 13, 2024
