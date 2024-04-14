POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Iran fires more than 300 drones and missiles at Israel
05:12
World
Iran fires more than 300 drones and missiles at Israel
Iran launched more than 300 drones and missiles toward Israel as a response to the killing of several members of the elite Revolutionary Guards in an attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus on April the first. It had warned it would strike back. Israel has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility for the consulate attack so far. Foad Izadi is a Professor of Political Communication at the University of Tehran indicates the reasons of the attack
April 14, 2024
