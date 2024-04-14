What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Global condemnation from Europe to Asia on Iran’s attack on Israel

In a statement Biden said , Iran—and its proxies operating out of Yemen, Syria and Iraq—launched an unprecedented air attack against military facilities in Israel. He says US forces helped Israel down 'nearly all' drones and missiles from Iran. Dean of Global Futures at the Faculty of Humanities, Curtin University and political analyst Joe Siracusa talks more about the American reaction.