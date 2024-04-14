World Share

Iran Analyst & Director of the Center for Middle East and Global Order (CMEG)

Ali Fathollah-Nejad, Iran Analyst & Director of the Center for Middle East and Global Order (CMEG) from Berlin joins us and talk about the tension between Iran and Israel. Iran launched more than 300 drones and missiles toward Israel as a response to the killing of several members of the elite Revolutionary Guards in an attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus on April the first.