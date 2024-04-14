World Share

82 girls remain in captivity a decade after Boko Haram attack

A decade ago, the world was shaken by a tragedy that highlighted the plight of innocent children caught in conflict zones. On April 14, 2014, in Nigeria's Chibok town, more than 270 schoolgirls were abducted from their dormitories by the terrorist group Boko Haram. As we mark the 10th anniversary of this harrowing event, we delve into the impact mass abductions are still having in northern Nigeria. Adesuwa Egbon reports.