POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The UN Security Council convenes to discuss the situation in the Middle East
15:10
World
The UN Security Council convenes to discuss the situation in the Middle East
Alam Saleh, Senior Lecturer in International Relations and Middle East Studies at Australian National University comments on UN Security Council which holds emergency meeting on Tehran's attack as a retaliation of Israel's attack. He comments on Iran's attack the scale, the weapons, the decision. And he argues that some countries have pointed out the imbalance in how international law is applied countries condemned Iran's attacks, but not the Israeli strike on the embassy.
April 14, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?