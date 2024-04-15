POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
A year of violence, displacement, starvation with no end in sight in Sudan
As Sudan's civil war enters its second year, the UN estimates that nearly half of Sudan's population needs aid. More than 8.5 million people have been uprooted from their homes. With no sign of the conflict ending anytime soon, many believe that peace and stability in the entire region could be under threat. The unprecedented humanitarian crisis in Sudan has been largely overlooked as the war on Gaza and in Ukraine the world's attention, as Brenda Radido reports.
April 15, 2024
