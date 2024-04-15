POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
How are UK's minority leaders changing politics?
26:50
World
The first black leader in Europe has taken office in Wales. In fact, 3 of the 4 nations in the UK have ethnic minority heads of government. So what does that say about the people and politics of the United Kingdom? Guests: Afzal Khan UK Labour Party MP Shabnam Nasimi Founder and Director of Conservative Friends of Afghanistan and Former UK Government Adviser Halima Khan Former UK Labour Party Investigations Officer Lee Jasper Human Rights Activist
April 15, 2024
