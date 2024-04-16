POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Reports: Israeli war cabinet aims to hurt Iran but avoid war
02:16
World
Reports: Israeli war cabinet aims to hurt Iran but avoid war
The Israeli military has promised a response to the weekend attacks by Iran, but its war cabinet won't reveal what that may be. Tehran's launching of hundreds of drones and missiles marked the first time in history Iran has directly targeted Israeli soil, and after decades spent fighting a proxy war against each other, Israel's foreign allies are concerned the recent escalation will turn into a direct and larger confrontation. TRT World's Andy Roesgen reports.
April 16, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?