POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Mass graves found at Gaza's al-Shifa hospital and in Beit Lahiya
01:35
World
Mass graves found at Gaza's al-Shifa hospital and in Beit Lahiya
The mass graves found across at least four locations in Gaza in recent days. In Beit Lahia, in the north, 20 bodies were discovered. At the other end of the strip, in Khan Younis, the remains of 15 people were found. There have also been mass graves unearthed in Deir al Balah and at the Al-Shifa hospital, both of which are in central Gaza. Claire Herriot's report contains distressing images.
April 16, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?