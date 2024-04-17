POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israeli airstrikes on Gaza kill at least 56 people in 24 hours
01:35
World
In the past 24 hours, 56 Palestinians, including several children, have been killed in Israeli air strikes on Gaza. In the southernmost city of Rafah, seven people died. There were fatal strikes in Gaza City and the Maghazi refugee camp as well. That takes the total of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza to almost 34 thousand since the conflict began. Claire Herriot has more.
April 17, 2024
