'Campaign Against Antisemitism': Anti-racism charity or pro-Israel activists?
02:41
World
The British charity 'Campaign Against Antisemitism' (CAA) has come under fire after claiming that Muslims prevented London's Great Ormond Street Hospital from receiving anti-Semitism training. Critics say that the organisation has attempted to profile British Muslims, shut down criticism of Israel and even has ties to Israeli state organisations, and should have its charity status revoked. #Israel #UK #Antisemitism
April 19, 2024
