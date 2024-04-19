World Share

Settlers attack villages in occupied West Bank, killing four

In ongoing violence, illegal Israeli settlers have attacked several villages in the occupied West Bank, killing at least four people. Dozens of homes and vehicles were set on fire and the villagers' cattle were stolen. According to the UN, since October there have been at least 17 Palestinian deaths with more than 700 assaults in total. This comes amid a record increase in settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem. TRT World's Mohammad Al-Kassim spent a day in Al-Mughayyir village near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, which has borne the brunt of this violence.