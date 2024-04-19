POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Former tech employees arrested after protesting against Israel
02:46
World
Former tech employees arrested after protesting against Israel
More than two dozen protesters have been arrested after conducting a sit-in at Google's New York offices and demonstrations in front of its California offices. This is the latest in a months long effort by former tech employees that want Google and Amazon to drop a contract with the Israeli government. They say they don't want to be complicit in the crimes committed using the technology they designed. Obaida Hitto reports.
April 19, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?