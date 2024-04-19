POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
How Is Türkiye Managing Its Aging Population?
12:34
World
How Is Türkiye Managing Its Aging Population?
Turkiye's recent election revealed stark details about the country's fast-changing demographics. The nation, while still relatively young compared to Europe, is aging. The proportion of its eldery population and retirees is increasing at a steady pace, and the pool of its young people is shrinking compared to previous years. This isn't just limited to Turkiye. Dozens of countries are seeing similar shifts in their populations, as Zeynep Gokce explains. Strait Talk, hosted by Ayse Suberker, is TRT World’s programme that features in-depth analysis of Türkiye’s role in the world. Guests: Miriam Khan UNFPA Resident Representative to Türkiye Ahmet Sinan Turkyilmaz Professor at Hacettepe University
April 19, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?