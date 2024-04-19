POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Palestine Talks | Norman Finkelstein
40:06
World
Palestine Talks | Norman Finkelstein
Activist, writer and public intellectual Norman Finkelstein speaks candidly about his early upbringing in New York City — raised by parents who were both Holocaust survivors — and how that has led to his tireless pro-Palestinian solidarity work, including his “forensic scholarship” of Israeli criminality and the related abuse of Holocaust memory.Towards the end of the discussion, Finkelstein offers important though difficult advice to those who embrace “the values of truth and justice,” which — as he alludes — are ideals that do not come with any significant personal "reward".
April 19, 2024
