POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US House approves $61B aid for Ukraine after months of stalling
05:25
World
US House approves $61B aid for Ukraine after months of stalling
Massive aid package for Ukraine clears key hurdle in US Congress. The US House of Representatives on Saturday approved a long-awaited $61 billion aid package to help Ukraine's war effort against the Russian invasion. The bill is the product of months of acrimonious negotiations, pressure from US allies and repeated pleas for assistance from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. David B. Des Roches, Professor, National Defense University answers this question: if this bill, passes in the Senate and President Biden signs it what concrete difference will it make to Ukraine's war on Russia?
April 20, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?