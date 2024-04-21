POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
190 bodies found in mass grave at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis
06:10
World
190 bodies found in mass grave at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis
In Khan Younis, the Palestinian Civil Defence has uncovered 190 bodies from a mass grave at the Nasser Medical Complex. It says there are still more bodies under the rubble and search efforts are continuing. Israeli forces withdrew from Khan Younis two weeks ago, after four months long ground operation. Mustafa Barghouti, the secretary general and co-founder of the Palestinian National Initiative, joins us from Ramallah in the occupied West Bank and comments on the recent developments.
April 21, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?