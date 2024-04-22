POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Jews prepare to slaughter red heifers at Al-Aqsa to fulfil prophecy
World
Right-wing Israeli groups are planning to slaughter red heifers at Al Aqsa Mosque in the hope of fulfilling a Jewish prophecy. Some believe it's where the first and second ancient Jewish temples once stood. According to Jewish tradition, the ashes of a perfectly red heifer cow are needed for the ritual purification that would allow a Third Temple to be built in Jerusalem's Old City known as the Temple Mount. There are fears this could strengthen calls for the demolition of Al Aqsa Mosque and escalate tensions in the region. TRT World's Mohammad Al-Kassim has the story.
April 22, 2024
