IMF foresees steady global growth despite regional conflicts and China slowdown

The global economy is set for another year of slow but steady growth. The International Monetary Fund says the economy will remain flat on the back of regional wars in Eastern Europe and the Middle East, plus lagging demand from China. The UK economy showed growth for the second consecutive month in February, fueled by an expansion in manufacturing while inflation fell to 3.2% in March, marking a change in Britain's economic outlook.
April 22, 2024
