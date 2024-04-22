POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UK parliament set to vote again on controversial migration bill
World
UK parliament set to vote again on controversial migration bill
The British Government’s plan to deport illegal migrants to Rwanda has been beset by legal challenges and political opposition. The policy has been presented as a way to provide a deterrence to the thousands willing to risk their lives crossing the English Channel every year. But opponents say Rwanda is not a suitable place to resettle migrants and the scheme is a waste of money. Simon McGregor-Wood has the details.
April 22, 2024
