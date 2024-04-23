World Share

US House of Representatives passes another bill to possibly ban TikTok

US lawmakers passed legislation that could see popular short-video app TikTok being banned. The Chinese-owned company said it's ready for a legal fight should the ban go ahead. A ban would strain already tense relations between Washington and Beijing. China too has taken a swipe against US companies - the country's internet watchdog ordered Apple to remove Meta's Whatsapp and Threads from its app store. The world’s biggest democracy is voting over six weeks and candidates are harnessing the power of social media to reach voters but AI and deep fakes are posing risks compromising the polls. Electric carmaker Tesla is slashing prices in its major markets. Young people in China are protesting poor work conditions, like low pay, long hours and bad bosses by wearing a “gross outfit for work”. It’s a reunion that could ‘spice up your life’ the iconic nineties girl group got together to celebrate Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday. And catch up with all the highlights from Coachella 2024.