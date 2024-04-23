World Share

Erdoğan Urges for Regional Peace After Meeting With Hamas Leader Haniyeh

Turkiye has long supported moves to promote Palestinian unity, and that was on full display over the weekend. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hosted Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, saying that recent tensions between Israel and Iran should not overshadow the continued onslaught on Gaza. The region has been on the brink of a wider war ever since Israel and Iran both struck each other's territory in unprecedented attacks. Egypt's top diplomat was also in Turkiye over the weekend, where he held talks with Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. The two urged Israel and Iran to exercise restraint, while also demanding Israel open six crossings into Gaza to allow in much needed humanitarian aid. Israel, which says it is preparing a major offensive against Rafah, has been under growing global pressure to call off the attack. Over the past 24 hours, Israeli attacks have left at least 30 Palestinians dead, and several dozen injured. Israel began its assault on Gaza, following Hamas' attack on Oct 7 which killed at least 1,200 Israelis. Israel's response has left more than 34,000 Palestinians dead. Strait Talk, hosted by Ayse Suberker, is TRT World’s programme that features in-depth analysis of Türkiye’s role in the world. Guests: Kamel Hawwash Founding Member of BPC Murat Aslan Associate Professor at HKU