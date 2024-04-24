BizTech Share

S&P 500 and Dow Jones rise after earnings

American stocks edged higher after a slew of corporate releases from corporations in the US. Tesla climbed more than 10% in extended trading after the company announced a renewed push into "more affordable" electric vehicle models. Visa and Texas Instruments jumped more than 2% and 6%, respectively, on the back of stronger-than-expected reports, underscoring a solid earnings season so far. S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite continued recovering from their recent losing streaks. The blue-chip Dow closed the session more than 260 points higher, or nearly 0.7%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq each gained more than 1%.