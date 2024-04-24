POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
How can we solve global food insecurity?
Food is a basic human necessity. Yet millions of people around the world don’t get enough or know when their next meal will come. How is this the reality in 2024? Guests: Anna Locke Senior Research Associate in the Global Risks and Resilience Programme at the Overseas Development Institute Ruth Oniang’o Editor-in-Chief at African Journal of Food and Agriculture and Founder at African Journal of Food and Agriculture Monika Tothova Senior Economist for the United Nations FAO Frederic Mousseau Policy Director at the Oakland Institute
April 24, 2024
