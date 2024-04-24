World Share

Ukraine aid bill clears US Senate ending months of deadlock

The passing of the much-delayed US aid package for Ukraine has been welcomed in Kiev. For months Ukraine’s armed forces have been running short of essential supplies, including air defence systems and artillery shells. That has allowed much better supplied Russian forces to make gains on the battlefield leading some to fear a possible Russian summer offensive. Some military supplies provided under the latest US deal could be on the frontline in days, others will take weeks if not months. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood has more.