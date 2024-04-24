World Share

Amid 200 days of Israel’s war, Ivy League students set up encampments in solidarity with Gaza

“When we say, ‘Palestine will free us all’, we hope that an end to the US support for Israel will also mean an end to US imperialism” Yale, Harvard, MIT, Columbia University, UC Berkeley … Pro-Palestine students from elite schools across the US have set up encampments in solidarity with Gaza, which has been invaded by Israel for more than 200 days To hear more about this “Ivy League spring”, TRT World went to Columbia University, where multiple students were suspended by the school administration and arrested for their advocacy Until now, law enforcement has repeatedly failed to dismantle the encampment. But organisers now say that Columbia leaders have threatened to send in the National Guard to clear the area