French flights cancelled despite unions calling off strike action
Hundreds of flights have been cancelled at French airports despite the country's largest air controllers' union calling off a one-day strike. The SNCTA union walked back a strike call on Wednesday, saying it had struck a deal for higher pay and other measures with the civil aviation authority, but it was too late to reverse the mass cancellations. Unions had called the strike after an initial breakdown of negotiations, raising new concerns over the risk of strikes during the Olympic Games. Paris will host the Games from late July when millions of visitors are expected.
April 25, 2024
