Over 280 million face acute food insecurity globally, UN reports

According to the UN over 280 million people across 59 countries and territories faced 'high levels of acute food insecurity' in 2023. That's 21.5 percent of those analyzed. Data shows that the Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria, Sudan and Afghanistan have the highest food-insecure populations, with countries like Sudan and Palestine experiencing 'alarming' jumps in food insecurity due to ongoing conflicts. The UN says the sheer number of food insecurity around the world makes achieving ending hunger by 2030 an 'enormous challenge.'