India 2024 elections: political parties enlist influencers to woo voters

Amid the world's largest multi-phase general election, spanning from April 19 to June 1, political parties in India are turning to social media to expand their voter base. Since the inception of the Digital India Initiative in 2015, India has emerged as the largest market on platforms like Meta and YouTube, solidifying social media's role in shaping the country's political landscape for the next five years. #India