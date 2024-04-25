POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
University students across US protest against Israel's brutal onslaught on Palestine's Gaza
02:13
World
University students across US protest against Israel's brutal onslaught on Palestine's Gaza
Students at dozens of universities across the US have established tent encampments to demand an end to Israel's brutal onslaught on Palestine's Gaza and to pressure their universities to sever ties with firms and institutions that support Tel Aviv. The campus activism comes amid growing pro-Palestine protests across the country. #Israel #Gaza #UniversityProtests
April 25, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?