What does the future hold for Netanyahu?
Six months into Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is coming under mounting pressure, both at home and among key international allies. Just how long can he cling on to power? Guests: Akiva Eldar Political Analyst and Contributor at Haaretz newspaper Samir Nader Director of the Levant Institute for Strategic Affairs Yousef Alhelou Journalist and Political Analyst Chris Doyle Director of the Council for Arab-British Understanding
April 25, 2024
