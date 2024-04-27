POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Palestinians leave Rafah ahead of looming Israeli ground invasion
02:28
World
Palestinians leave Rafah ahead of looming Israeli ground invasion
Eight Palestinians have been killed and 30 wounded in an Israeli attack on the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza. An airstrike targeted a home in the camp killing four including a baby. A separate strike on another house killed an additional four Palestinians. Two others were killed in an Israeli strike on the Tel al-Hawa neighbourhood in the south of the enclave. Ahmad el Shehabi reports.
April 27, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?