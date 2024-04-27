World Share

Palestinians leave Rafah ahead of looming Israeli ground invasion

Eight Palestinians have been killed and 30 wounded in an Israeli attack on the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza. An airstrike targeted a home in the camp killing four including a baby. A separate strike on another house killed an additional four Palestinians. Two others were killed in an Israeli strike on the Tel al-Hawa neighbourhood in the south of the enclave. Ahmad el Shehabi reports.