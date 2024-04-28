POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israeli FM says a hostage deal would suspend Rafah incursion
01:48
World
Israeli FM says a hostage deal would suspend Rafah incursion
A Hamas delegation is preparing to head to Cairo to join ceasefire talks, amid concerns an Israel assault on Rafah may be just days away. Israel's foreign minister has said the Rafah plans could be suspended, if the remaining hostages in Gaza are freed. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has told world leaders meeting in Saudi Arabia that only the US has the power to stop an attack on Rafah. Priyanka Navani reports.
April 28, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?