The siege of Kut al Amara: When the Turks handed Britain one of its worst defeats in WW1

In the second episode of HistorAI, we dive into the untold story of the Siege of Kut, a humiliating defeat for the British Army in WWI, which saw the surrender of British forces to the Ottoman forces. Despite all the attempts to break the siege and negotiate their way out, 13,000 British soldiers were captured, marking a pivotal moment in military history. #ai #history #wwi