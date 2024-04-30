World Share

Macron Calls for Less US Dependence and More EU Sovereignty After Alarming Speech

Just days after warning that 'Europe could die', French Presdient Emmanuel Macron said the country's nuclear arms should be part of a common EU defence strategy. Macron's comments drew criticism from his political opponents ahead of the EU elections set for June. Since Moscow launched its attack on Ukraine in 2022, the French leader has warned that Europe faces an existential threat from Russian aggression and that it can't always depend on the US. In a recent speech at Sorbonne University, Macron called for a more assertive European Union on the global stage. He said EU countries should prioritise buying European arms, seek closer defence ties with post-Brexit Britain and boost the continent’s cybersecurity capacity. The French president also added that Europe should not become a 'vassal' of the US and should go beyond the protection already offered by NATO. In the aftermath of Russia's attack on Ukraine, the EU has also been trying to promote self-sufficiency in energy. While it's managed to dramatically reduce the amount of Russian gas exports, a sizeable amount is still making its way into the bloc. Strait Talk, hosted by Ayse Suberker, is TRT World’s programme that features in-depth analysis of Türkiye’s role in the world. Guests: Aylin Unver Noi Associate Professor at Halic University Suay Nilhan Acikalin Associate Professor at Haci Bayram Veli University