The EU’s $6.4 Billion Growth Plan for the Western Balkans Comes With Strings Attached

This week, we are looking closer at the EU's growth plan for six Western Balkan countries. It's worth 6.4 billion dollars and it's Brussels effort to double the region's economy over the next decade. It would also speed up their EU path and offer some of the benefits of the bloc's membership. Leaders of all countries agreed to speed up regional cooperation to benefit more from the plan. It's also believed it will strengthen economic and political ties between the EU and the Western Balkans. But the EU requires a lot to be done before the money arrives. So what does the plan entail? Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp