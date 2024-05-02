World Share

Police mass near UCLA protest camp, a day after violent clashes

More tense scenes are at expected at the University of California, Los Angeles, as police roll into the pro-Palestinian encampment in an effort to stop demonstrations. Overnight, a brawl broke out inside the campus between pro-Israeli and Palestinian supporters, leaving 25 people hospitalised. Meanwhile, more than 100 students were arrested at New York's Columbia University, as protests show no signs of slowing down. Daniel Padwick reports.