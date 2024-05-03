POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Biden criticised for crackdown on pro-Palestine protests
02:16
World
Biden criticised for crackdown on pro-Palestine protests
US President Joe Biden has said the right to protest peacefully is protected, violent protest isn’t. It’s after more than 2,000 student arrests during pro-Palestine protests at American universities over the last two weeks. The Council on American-Islamic Relations has criticised Biden for failing to denounce Israel’s attacks on Gaza while supporting the crackdown on student protesters. Jon Brain reports.
May 3, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?