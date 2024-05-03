POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
TRT World journalist Nizar Sadawi’s account of reporting from Gaza
TRT World journalist Nizar Sadawi’s account of reporting from Gaza
“The realisation that every journalist has — that they could be killed or wounded any time, any moment” TRT World correspondent Nizar Sadawi shares his firsthand experience as a Palestinian journalist reporting from besieged Gaza. Since October 7, Israeli forces have killed at least 142 journalists, while also preventing foreign journalists from entering the enclave, effectively trapping those already inside.</div>
May 3, 2024
