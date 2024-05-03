POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Labour Party have won key councils and regional mayors in UK
Local elections in England and Wales have delivered a blow to prime minister Rishi Sunak and his governing Conservative Party. They look set to lose hundreds of council seats in a vote that suggests the opposition Labour Party is on track to win the next general election which takes place later this year. The cost of living and illegal migration were key issues. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood has the latest.
May 3, 2024
