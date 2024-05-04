POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Palestine Talks | Chris Hedges on the moral corruption of Israel and the “savagery” of violence
35:56
World
Palestine Talks | Chris Hedges on the moral corruption of Israel and the “savagery” of violence
In this episode of Palestine Talks, we speak to writer and activist Chris Hedges as he discusses the philosophical nature of the evil underlying Israel’s violence against the Palestinian people, and the radical dehumanisation of Palestinians based on his own troubling experience covering stories in war zones. He also discusses how American media, paralleling the propaganda of the Israeli lobby, deliberately trivialises such violence and misleads the public. As Hedges points out, this reflects how such media including outlets that enjoy a “liberal” or “progressive” reputation like The New York Times “embraces American militarism”, contemptuous of both human life and the possibility of peace grounded in actual principles of justice.
May 4, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?