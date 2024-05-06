POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israeli army orders Palestinians in eastern Rafah to evacuate
Israeli army orders Palestinians in eastern Rafah to evacuate
Israel has issued a direct call for civilians to evacuate from Rafah - the latest sign that the long-threatened ground offensive is imminent. Its military has called it a 'limited scope' evacuation - urging 100,000 people from specific parts of the city to move further north. Rafah is currently home to about 1.4 million Gazans, around a million of whom are internally displaced and have been forced to flee their homes during seven months of fighting. The UN agency for Palestinian refugees - UNRWA - has warned a ground offensive in Rafah would be devastating. Melina Nucifora reports.
May 6, 2024
