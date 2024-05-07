What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Culture Share

Macklemore's 'Hind's Hall': a song for the liberation of Palestine

A look at Macklemore’s powerful tribute to Palestinian liberation in his latest track, "Hind’s Hall." Inspired by student activism and dedicated to Hind Rajab, a 6-year-old Palestinian girl killed by Israeli forces, this lyrics take on Washington's support for Israel's "genocidal" military offensive in Palestine's Gaza and applaud the recent student uprisings in the US. Proceeds from the song will support the UN's aid organisation for Palestinians, UNRWA. #Macklemore