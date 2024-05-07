POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Macklemore's 'Hind's Hall': a song for the liberation of Palestine
02:04
Culture
Macklemore's 'Hind's Hall': a song for the liberation of Palestine
A look at Macklemore’s powerful tribute to Palestinian liberation in his latest track, "Hind’s Hall." Inspired by student activism and dedicated to Hind Rajab, a 6-year-old Palestinian girl killed by Israeli forces, this lyrics take on Washington's support for Israel's "genocidal" military offensive in Palestine's Gaza and applaud the recent student uprisings in the US. Proceeds from the song will support the UN's aid organisation for Palestinians, UNRWA. #Macklemore
May 7, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?