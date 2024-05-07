POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israel takes control of Rafah crossing as truce talks continue
02:25
World
Israel takes control of Rafah crossing as truce talks continue
Israeli forces are now in control of the Gazan side of the Rafah Crossing at the southern end of the enclave. Tanks and armoured vehicles moved in overnight under the cover of air strikes which killed 25 Palestinians, including 8 children. Israel has been threatening a full-scale ground invasion of the city despite international criticisms including its allies. Meanwhile, Aid agencies and the UN say the closure of the Rafah crossing and a wider operation in the area will have catastrophic consequences. Simon McGregor-Wood has the latest.
May 7, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?