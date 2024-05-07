May 7, 2024
02:22
02:22
The UN nuclear watchdog urges Iran to boost cooperation
The head of the UN nuclear watchdog has visited Iran to call for greater cooperation. In recent years, Tehran has reduced the International Atomic Energy Organization's access to its nuclear sites in retaliation to Western sanctions. Rafael Grossi’s visit comes at a time of heightened tensions between Iran and Israel, just weeks after the two countries exchanged fire. Reza Hatami reports from Tehran.
